Fred B. ‘Buzzy’ Haggett Jr. Obituary

Fred B.”Buzzy” Haggett Jr., 82, of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Nov. 7, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County as a result of cancer in Watertown, N.Y. with his family and dogs by his side.
Fred was born on March 21, 1939, in Concord, N.H. to Fred and Marion Haggett Sr. of Northfield, N.H. where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, Class of 1957 and then graduated from The Thompson School of Agriculture at the UNH, class of 1959. While there he was presented the Davis Award given for the highest marks for two years in the Dairy Herd division.
On June 8, 1963, Fred married Janice Lynaugh in Canterbury, N.H. who predeceased him on Aug. 23, 2020. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
He was in the US Army National Guard for eight years and he was a Freemason.
He and his wife loved the mountains of NH and settled in Littleton, N.H. in 1970. He was a bookkeeper until 1980 when he secured employment with the New Hampshire State Parks and worked at the Flume Gorge and at Cannon Mountain Snow Making in Franconia Notch for 20 years until his retirement in 2001. He loved maintaining the trails, driving the bus, and helping the tourists at the Gorge in the summer and working the night shift making snow at Cannon Mountain in the winter.
Fred was a very capable person who did all his own maintenance work including plumbing, electrical and carpentry. Friends often turned to him for help with repairs.
An avid hiker Fred enjoyed the outdoors and spent many weekends hiking and snowshoeing the White Mountain trails with his children and dogs. Since a young child he was a devoted animal lover and always had a dog, or two, by his side. He enjoyed camping with his family and continued to do so after retirement. He built his first camper trailer in the family barn when he was senior in high school. He could make a delicious dinner in an iron kettle over the open campfire.
Fred enjoyed one last camping trip to Gettysburg, Pa. and down Skyline Drive in Virginia with his daughter and all his dogs before entering Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown, N.Y. on 11/3/21.
Fred will be deeply missed by his daughter Stacey Bristow, of Watertown, N.Y., son Allen (Leigh) Haggett of Littleton, N.H.; six grandchildren Jaclyn, Megan, Alicia, Jonathan, Christopher, and Jordan and seven great-grandchildren Brookelyn Dillon, Shyanne, Danielle, Connor, Caspain, Calvin and his sister, Linda (Bob) Fife of Canterbury, N.H. and nieces and nephews.
He is also predeceased by his parents and sister Carolyn Small.
A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton, N.H. on Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Riverside Animal Rescue, 236 Riverside Avenue, Lunenburg, VT 05906
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
