Fred Hermans, 86, of Coles Pond Road in North Danville, Vt., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Fred was born in Boppard, Germany on March 2, 1933. On Sept. 29, 1984, he married Lynn Keppelman and in 1996, the couple moved to North Danville. Fred had previously lived for 30 years in the Yukon Territory of Canada. Fred worked as a Sawyer. He enjoyed gardening and building.
Fred is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynn Hermans; as well as two children: Tracy Hayes (Gordon) and Scott Resnick (LoriLynn); four grandchildren: Kiteara, Alexis, Brenden and Miranda; a brother: Gunther; and a sister: Magot.
A Graveside service officiated by Rev. Ann Hockridge will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Pope Cemetery in North Danville, Vt. at the corner of Coles Pond Road and McDowell Road.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
