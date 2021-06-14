Fred Howard Gorham Obituary

Fred Howard Gorham, age 69, of Lily Pond Road, Lyndonville, Vt., passed peacefully at his home, Saturday, June 12, 2021, following a long battle with Glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
Fred was born on Aug. 23, 1951, son to the late Aldis Fred and Shirley Eda (Fisher) Gorham. He grew up in East Burke and Lyndon graduating from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1969. It was on Sept. 2, 1972 that he married his beloved, Roxanne Elizabeth Davis, sharing over 48 years together. In 1970 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Hawaii, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Barstow, Calif., and retired following 20 years with the Military Police where he began his duty at Parris Island, S.C. Fred worked as a Marine Recruiter as well. Over the years he furthered his education in psychology and criminal justice, and upon his retirement he worked for the VT Department of Corrections in St. Johnsbury for the next 20 years. He belonged to the Marine Corps League, the Veterans’ Club at Lyndon State College, was a selectman for the Town of Lyndon and always helped through volunteering with Vets and their spouses, whether it was shoveling walkways or ferrying a comrade to the VA. Fred loved to visit and tell stories!! He really got into his family’s ancestry and loved it when the family got together. The more the merrier. During his life he would remark about a task as being “A Piece of Cake” even through these tough times, and he wanted everyone to keep a positive attitude, so his reminder to you is “Life is Good.”
Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Roxanne, of Lyndonville, 2 daughters: Betsy Bartlett and husband Nathan, of Wheelock, Margaret Buckingham and husband, Scott, of Norfolk, VA, 4 sisters: Wanita Gardner and husband, Don, of E. Burke, Esther Mazzini and husband, Carl, of Vestal, NY, Carolyn Guest and husband, Rick, of E. St. Johnsbury , Judy Doria and husband, David, of Middlebury, VT, his brother-in-law: Russell Davis and wife, Linda, of Towson,MD, 2 sisters-in-law: Regina Davis of Germany, Sally Davis of FL, 5 grandchildren: Alyssa LaCoss, Preston LaCoss, II, Ashtyn LaCoss, Joshua Buckingham, and Patric Edmunds. A Great –granddaughter Molly and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Aldis and Shirley Gorham, his infant sister: Jane, and his brothers-in-law: Ricky and Phil Davis.
A special thank you to the family and friends who assisted in his care, as well as the amazing nurses and LNAs at Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice.
Friends may call on the family from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville. Burial will take place at the North Kirby Cemetery with Military Honors at 2 p.m. June 21st. A Celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Tempson Barn, 695 Town Farm Road in East Burke with Rev. Janet Bishop officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Marine Corps League, Strong-Mueller Detachment 14, 60 High St, Lyndonville, VT 05851 C/O Norman York or Stache Strong, a Non-Profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. https://support.stachestrong.org/
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
