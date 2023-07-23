Freda L. Gunnip Obituary

Freda L. Gunnip, 84, of Commercial Ave., Gilman, Vt., died Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at The Morrison in Whitefield, N.H.
Freda was born in Waterford, Vt., on Sept. 21, 1938, the daughter of Fred L. Priest Sr. and Lillian (Wallace) Priest. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Lancaster, N.H.
For 59 years she was married to Robert D. Gunnip and they made their permanent home in Gilman. Robert predeceased her in 2016. Bob and Freda enjoyed a special love for each other and their family.
For 25 years Freda proudly worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph in Gilman and later in Littleton. Later in life she worked at Shaws Supermarket, Lancaster, and Santa’s Village.
Freda enjoyed gambling and frequented casinos throughout New England. She and Bob took several trips visiting their boys in Alaska and her sister in Reno, Nevada. She loved children, especially babies, and dogs.
Surviving family members include her sons: Robert M. Gunnip of Anchorage, Alaska, David A. Gunnip of Gilman, Vt., Jonathan F. Gunnip of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren: Kyle of Florida, Connor of Ohio, and Cullen Gunnip of Florida, Samuel Gunnip and family of South Korea, Meredith Frazier and family of New Mexico, Jasmine Gunnip of Anchorage, Alaska; great grandchildren: Nabi, Joon-ha, and Sooha Gunnip, Samuel, Addison, Ava Grace and Emmalyn, Shelby Beth, and Ruby Kay Frazier; a brother Clarence Priest of North Carolina; a special daughter-in-law Dina Gunnip of Lunenburg; a special niece, Sandra McIntosh of North Carolina; several other nieces and nephews; and close friend Bev (John) Wilkinson. She was also predeceased by siblings Fred L. Priest Jr., Marjorie Cooper, and Priscilla Kalenian.
A graveside service for both Freda and Bob will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg. Military honors will also be performed for Bob’s service in the Navy.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
