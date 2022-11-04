Freddie Linwood Braman Sr. Obituary

Freddie Linwood Braman Sr. 88, of Groton, Vt. passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Nov. 15, 1933, in Chelsea, Vermont to Frank and Susie (Perkins) Braman. He graduated from Chelsea Vermont High School in 1952. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army.
He married the love of his life, Signa Dickey on Dec. 31, 1954, at the Groton United Methodist Church.
Freddie worked for many years for the Caledonia Sand & Gravel company as a heavy equipment operator and in the winter would be in the woods logging. The last 25 years of his working life he worked for himself as a full-time logging machine.
Freddie was a member of the Groton United Methodist church. He enjoyed hunting for whitetail deer, going to camp on Groton Pond, spending time with his family and friends, playing poker with the guys, and in his later years he started hating golf.
He is predeceased by six brothers, Orvis, Melvin, Orlando, Wallace, Delwin, and Walter Braman; and three sisters, Myrtle Johnson, Violet Regan, and Ethel Lenoux.
He is survived by his wife, Signa Braman; a son, Freddie Braman Jr; a daughter, Diane Lilienthal; three grandchildren, Rob, Daymon, and Jeremy; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Candace Ricker at the Groton United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may make donations in memory of Freddie Bramon Sr. to the Groton Community Club, 1476 Scott Hwy, Groton, VT 05046
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.