Frederick A. Crocker, Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on July 7, 1948 in Meriden, Conn. to Beverly M. Paddock and Frederick A. Crocker Sr.
Frederick worked for Meriden, Conn. Parks and Recreation for over 20 years before moving to Vermont in Sept. 1986. He worked for Northeast Tool in Lyndonville, Vt. as a machine operator and foreman until he retired in 2011.
Survivors include his wife Maria (Voitkevics) Crocker; his daughters, Vicki (James) Webb of Eden, N.C., Donna (William Surridge) Vaillancourt of Lunenburg, Vt.; his brothers, Howard (Cathy) Crocker Middleton, Ct. and James (Mary) Crocker of S. Meriden, Ct.; his sisters, Judy (Allan) Wallace of Yalesville, Ct., Joy (Dan) Murphy of Belleview, Fla. and Wendy (Ronald) Caron of Bristol, Conn.; his grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Scott & Priscilla; his great grandchildren, Bentley, Brooklyn, Adalynn, Dylan and Jaylynn.
There will be no services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.