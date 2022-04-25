Frederick Allen Valdez Obituary

Frederick Allen Valdez, age 79, of Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at his home suddenly on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Fred was born in Port Chester, N.Y., on Nov. 24, 1942, son to the late Anthony Edward and Dolores Adele (Merritt) Valdez. He was raised and educated in Port Chester, N.Y. Early in his life, Fred was proud of his time as a police officer with the Wareham, Mass., police department until changing careers to property management, with his first wife Pat in the same Massachusetts community. After moving to New Hampshire in 1978, Fred worked many years for the State of NH and was an artist of sorts as the line paint operator - you might have even seen some of his work as he traveled across the state! After meeting his second wife, Katy in New Hampshire, he moved to her hometown of St. Johnsbury in 1989 where he joined the Grace United Methodist Church family and worked there until his retirement. A hard, dedicated worker all his life, starting as a young man when he caddied the golf courses on Saturdays as a teen, Fred happily eased into retired life.
Fred’s life always centered around his kids and grandkids. In his role as Pop or Poppie he was the most selfless, loving, patient, and kind man. He was also an incredibly invested father and grandfather who looked forward to being part of all his children’s activities ranging from sport events. He relished the opportunity to support his kid’s pursuits no matter the investment of time, like driving to all the games and even proudly waiting for Rick’s three-times a week evening band practice at a school that was 45 minutes from home. He was always there soaking it in and as he found getting around more challenging, watching video clips, pictures, sharing riddles and math problems, or hearing firsthand from his excited grandchildren of their accomplishments at school, sports and many other activities, he was able to continue the same loving support and interest in all that was going on with the same inexhaustible enjoyment and pride.
Fred enjoyed personal pursuits during his lifetime that included wood working, all-night poker game with friends, online cribbage or enjoying a game of solitaire. Someone who was always appreciative of simpler pleasures in life, Fred enjoyed TV and the peace of being in his own company. He enjoyed his television and looked forward to his Wednesday date night with daughter Becka to tune into their favorite primetime shows. An avid movie and series watcher, binging brought a whole new meaning to TV, but his heart was focused on game day. Football has always been a passion, starting as early as when he played for his Port Chester, N.Y., high school team to watching his own sons, Tony and Tyler take up the sport. During the fall, pro football was a mission with the games on his mind and research to do. He would relish the entire process and make his picks for the week in partnership of his son Jack. The entire experience enhancing the excitement of game week and he truly found pleasure in his nickname of “Lucky” which Jack bestowed, win, or lose he found so much happiness that football season will forever leave us with the warmth of that joy.
With the love of so many children, grandchildren, relatives and friends, Fred kept busy with conversation, daily, sometimes multiple times daily, calls from his daughter Tricia in NH to just talk about anything and everything. He was a social butterfly who loved to talk to everyone, always there with an interested ear and a story to share and greatly appreciated the friendship and many conversations that he had with Joan Wollrath of St. Johnsbury, VT. Fred had the amazing gift of making everyone in his life feel heard, special, and touched in a profound way. As a father, or father figure to so many of his children’s friends, you always knew you were deeply loved, had the biggest cheerleader, and someone to give you solid advice on life, including a good verbal kick in the pants when you needed it. These conversations for so many is what will be incredibly missed, but we are left so much better for having them.
He is survived by 6 children: John “Jack” Valdez (Margaret) of Bow, N.H., Frederick “Rick” Valdez Jr. (Marianne Walker) of Manchester, N.H., Tricia Babin and son-in-law Stephane of Goffstown, N.H., their mother, Patricia Heselton, predeceases him, also Tony Valdez (Jessy Pelow) of Waterford, Vt., Tyler Valdez of Danville, Vt., Becka Valdez of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and their mother, Katy Valdez (Paul Rock) of Danville, Vt.; his brothers: Edward “Eddie” Valdez (Nancy) of Mahopac, N.Y., Leonard “Chico” Valdez of Ohio, a sister Delores “Dolly” Spano (Willy) of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; 10 grandchildren: Noah, Haley, Hannah, Amelia, Bailey, Nova, Maci, Niki, Ally, Arianna; 2 great-grandchildren: Camden, Cayden; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge at 1 p.m. on June 4, 2022. There will be no calling hours.
If you wish, you may choose a charity of your choice in Fred’s memory.
Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum in Manchester, N.H.
