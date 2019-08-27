Frieda O’Neill - Obituary

Frieda O’Neill died Friday, Aug. 23 at the age of 96 at the Mt. Ascutney Hospice Unit in Windsor, Vermont. She was surrounded by family, friends, and well wishers. Frieda was born June 1, 1923 in Duquoin, Illinois. She was the youngest of Conrad and Elsa Miller’s seven children.
Her family later moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met John O’Neill, a student at the St. Louis University School of Dentistry. They were married on June 12, 1943.
During WWII, John was a Naval Officer stationed at Oceanside, California, Bethesda, Maryland, and later in Hawaii. Upon his discharge, John and Frieda resided in Vermont where he opened his dental practice.
Frieda was of strong Catholic faith. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Society. She worked alongside John as a dental hygienist for many years in the family dental office. She was an accomplished marksman and member of the old Capital City Rifle and Pistol Team. She enjoyed skiing and snowmobiling in the winter, but not the cold. She also enjoyed convertible and motorcycle rides in the summer months. After raising their family, John and Frieda spent their retirement years in Florida. She later moved back to Vermont after John’s passing in 2007.
Frieda’s final years were spent at Cedar Hill in Windsor, Vermont. Her warm heart and natural smile made a lasting impression on everyone she would meet and continues to give lasting comfort and memories to family and friends alike.
Frieda is predeceased by her father, mother, sisters, and brothers. She was the last of her family. Frieda leaves behind five children: John Patrick O’Neill and wife Donna of Windsor, Vt.; Michael D. O’Neill of Sheffield, Vt.; Kathleen C. DeForge of Mifflinburg, Pa.; Maureen J. and husband Maxwell Aldrich of Sheffield, Vt.; and Kerry M. and husband Douglas Mckenney of Hartford, Vt. She leaves many grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, too numerous to list.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations be made to the Mt. Ascutney Hospital Hospice Unit in Windsor, Vt. or a charity of your choice.
Calling hours will be at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, Vt. on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 6-8 p.m. At 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 Frieda will be buried with her husband John in the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier, Vt. The family invites everyone to all events.
Those wishing to express condolences online may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
