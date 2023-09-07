Gail Ann McLeod Obituary

The homecoming of Gail Ann McLeod of Fredericton, NB, wife of Ron McLeod, occurred on Aug. 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. After 26 years of continual pain and suffering, she is now at peace in the presence of the Lord.
Born on Dec. 17, 1951 in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Erla Daniels. She was raised in Groton, Vt., and graduated from Danville High in 1969. She graduated from New Brunswick Bible Institute, New Brunswick, Canada in 1972. She married Ronald McLeod on June 9, 1973.
Above all, Gail was a steadfast and faithful follower of her Lord Jesus Christ. She spent over 40 years faithfully serving the Lord at Devon Park Baptist Church. She spent every day in faithful prayer for her family and others in need and had a deep empathy for those who were suffering. She loved spending time with her family, especially her 12 grandchildren. She is a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by her children Jonathan McLeod (Marsha), Jeremy McLeod (Tracy), Danielle Sampson (Micah) and Jarrett McLeod (Kasha); her grandchildren Connor, Cohen, Sophie, Lacey, Savannah, Emmitt, Makayla, Lia, Hope, Amara, Adelaide and Danira; brothers Keith Daniels (Melanie), Dick Daniels (Marsha), David Daniels (Lois), Stephen Daniels (Judi) and Mark Daniels (Gloria); and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at Devon Park Baptist Church, 145 Clark St., Fredericton on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 with Pastor Terry Woodcock officiating and Pastor Bob Dunlop. Internment will take place in Sunny Bank Cemetery, Fredericton.
For those who wish, remembrances may be made to Devon Park Baptist Church. Personal condolences may be offered through www.yorkfh.com
