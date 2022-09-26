Gail Irene Rogers Devereaux Obituary

Gail Irene Rogers Devereaux passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. It is so easy to tell you of what a wonderful person she was. She had such quiet strength and integrity. So many of her friends and acquaintances knew her as kind, thoughtful and such a caring person. One special person in her life remarked that she was simply elegant.
So here is what you may not know about this amazing woman. She was born in Plainfield on Oct. 15, 1940 to Robert and Mazel Rogers. She grew up over the grocery store in Sheffield that her family owned. She loved to tell stories of how her father, when he wasn’t busy in the store, would play baseball in the center street with all the town kids. For those who would understand, she had an Ozzy & Harriet family that was full of love and security.
She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1958, married, started a family and went on to earn her Nursing Practitioner Certificate by 1961. Having married local businessman, Ralph Devereaux, she took a different path from nursing, becoming the bookkeeper for the often many endeavors they were involved with, meanwhile raising a family. Many years later she and her reputation would be held in high regards for her talent in this profession by area businesses and business owners.
She would go on to earn her pilot’s license, flying the small Cessna all over New England. She had such a wonderful sense of adventure and humor and would always be smiling, thinking of somewhere new to go.
As a mom, she would take us, one minute, to the college parking lot in the middle of a snow storm and teach each us to do donuts with her car, the next minute threatening to hold our hand walking through school if we skipped another class. Not once did you ever doubt she meant it. All three of us had paper routes and we all remember her making hand-made Christmas cards to give to our customers . NEVER did a store bought Halloween costume enter our house, and then there was the rock candy she made. It’s a secret recipe.
Her great knowledge of birds and bird songs kept many family and friends calling her with questions of what they saw or heard. The flower gardens she cultivated from Vail Hill, to Danville and beyond will always have a bloom that as we pass we will see and smile thinking of her.
Horse woman and biker chick are a few more names you could use to describe Mom. She rode horses with her daughter and loved riding motorcycles with Jeff. With Jeff, they would go on several trips including cross country. They would also take day trips with Chris and Kathy. As Jeff would put it, the faster the better was how she liked to ride. Her last ride was this summer on her grandson’s CanAm.
Mom had a beautiful singing voice and for many years sang with the Congregational Church choir. With choir members, she also became one of a trio with Mamie Cleveland and Liz Williams where they would sing for many occasions and were in high demand.
Her sincere caring of others touched so many in this community and beyond. Her faith in God gave her great strength and the choir in heaven has gained a beautiful alto with golden wings.
She is survived by her partner, Jeff Bitcon, her children Chris and Kathy Devereaux of Sutton, Brian and Sonia Devereaux of Lyndonville, and Kristin and Robert Barany of Danville, grandchildren Connor and Reese Barany, Irene and Ethan Devereaux, Makena (Timothy) Harden. Brother and sister-in-law Michael & Paulette Rogers of Glover; nieces and nephew Michelle, Melissa and Jason, with their families.
Services to be held at the 1st Congregational Church in Lyndonville Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a lunch reception following.
Those who wish to donate to her memory in lieu of flowers may do so in her name to: Vermont Birders Society https://act.audubon.org or your local humane society.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
