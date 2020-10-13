Gale Clark 82, of Bedford, Pa., died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at UPMC Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Bedford, Pa, a son of the late Hulbert and Irene (Diehl) Clark. On Sept. 30, 1981 in Whitefield, N.H., he married Susan (Watkins) Clark who preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2007. He served in the US Navy. He lived many years in Whitefield, N.H., and worked for the NH State Liquor Outlet.
He is survived by two daughters: Tina Clark, of Bedford, and Tonya Clark, of Philadelphia; a son, Robert Clark and wife Julie, of Schellsburg; and two grandchildren: Laura Clark, of Pittsburgh, and Corey Clark, of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy Jane Clark, and a brother, Kenneth Clark.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m., at the St. Matthews Catholic church in Whitefield, N.H., with burial to follow at the Park Street Cemetery. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.