Garrett Dinsmore Obituary

Garrett Owen Dinsmore, 67, East Ryegate, Vt., passed away Friday July 2, 2021, in Woodsville, N.H. after an illness. He was born in Springfield July 6, 1953, to Thomas Dinsmore and Lucille (Bertrand) Dinsmore.
Gary’s greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends, woodworking and playing music. Gary was a singer and musician who played many instruments – his favorites being guitar and mandolin. He had many adventures with music, including playing at the Grand Ole Opry.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Cory (Dinsmore) Lawrence and husband Ethan of Windsor; his siblings, Kathleen Iverson and husband Dale of Berkshire, Peggy Dinsmore of Great Falls, Mont., Jack Dinsmore and wife Cheryl of East Berkshire, Conn Dinsmore of East Ryegate, Tracy Bourgeois and husband Dale of Alburgh; several nieces and nephews as well as many life-long friends.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Kelly Dinsmore and Brian Dinsmore, and his niece Erina Munch.
A celebration of life will be held this summer by the family.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
