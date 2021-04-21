Gary Bellavance Obituary

Gary G. Bellavance, 58, of Hardwick, Vt. passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. Gary was born in Hardwick, Vt. on April 18, 1962 to Laurent and Teresa (Morley) Bellavance. He was raised in Hardwick on Granite Street with a large group of neighborhood cousins and friends to play the fun-loving games of days gone by. He attended Hardwick Elementary and Hazen Union Schools, graduating class of 1980. Gary earned a Civil Engineering Degree from Vermont Technical College in 1982.
Gary’s first job was as a paperboy starting in 3rd grade, delivering for both the Times Argus and later the Burlington Free Press. He then mowed lawns for a number of summers on West Hill in Hardwick through middle school. Throughout high school Gary worked summers for his dad in L.G. Bellavance & Sons Construction. Once out of VTC, Gary went to work for CCS Crane Service and after some time came back to work side by side with his dad. Gary worked with his dad for many years before Laurent eventually retired. Gary was always a hard-working man, learning this trait from his dad, and instilling it in his three sons.
Gary loved sports and was a true competitor from the start. It began with neighborhood kick ball, hockey, little league and then onto the real fun of high school sports; Gary was a great athlete. He excelled at both soccer and basketball and found his love of golf a bit later in life. He was always passionate about sports. You would always find him watching and cheering his sons, nieces, and nephews from the sidelines during their games. His passion later turned him on to coaching where he coached several local basketball teams.
Gary truly loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. Several times he dressed up as Santa around Christmas and arrived at their houses unannounced, leaving some to wonder who had just walked in before his happy eyes and his loud laugh gave him away. He was always quick with a smile or a joke and loved attending our large family gatherings. He loved and cherished time spent with his immediate and extended family.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Laurent Bellavance. He is survived by his mother Teresa, sons Jason, Timothy and his fiancée Danielle, Randy and his fiancée Kalyn, their mother Rachel and his three grandchildren, Charlotte, Karson and Cameron. He is also survived by his siblings; Terri and her husband Dean Schoolcraft, Claire and her husband Rod Mayo, Brett and his wife Bonnie Bellavance, Gerard and his wife Heather Bellavance, many nieces and nephews and their children. He is also survived by Kim Messier, his very special companion who made a wonderful difference in his life over the past few years.
Due to COVID, visiting hours will be private only for family at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021. Friends and community members wishing to share in Christian prayer to honor Gary’s life are invited to join for his burial at Fairview Cemetery on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. with adherence to mask and distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to Hazen Union School’s Athletic Department, PO Box 368, Hardwick, VT 05843. Condolences and memories may be conveyed to the family online at dgfunerals.com.
