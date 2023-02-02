Gary Carl Fox Obituary

Gary Carl Fox, formerly of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at his home in Merrimack, N.H., on Jan. 21, 2023. Gary was born on Aug. 23, 1971, the youngest of 4 children to Wayne and Vivian Davis Fox.
He attended grade school in East Burke where he and lifelong friend Larry Sargent met. Graduated from Lyndon Institute class of 1989. Later from NH Technical College.
On Aug. 23, 1997, he married Jody Drew, Lyndonville. They shared the love of animals and making their backyard their getaway. Gary enjoyed backyard grilling, fixing a holiday feast, sailing, canoeing, and fishing. He was also a member of the Watanic Bowmen Archery Club, which he loved.
Gary’s professional career spanned over 30 years in various technical engineering, operations management and project leadership roles within the systems integration and field deployment enterprises. He was especially proud of his technical contributions that helped a specialty monitored CCTV and access control company expand their business from a small foothold in Massachusetts to a large installed customer base throughout the United States.
He is survived by his parents Wayne and Vivian, his wife Jody Fox, sisters Jane (& Van George Belanger), Denise (& Timothy Knight), and Lisa (& Lauren Grader-Fox), 6 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews. Parents in Law Ron & Polly Drew.
Gary was predeceased by uncle Eugene and aunt Sheila Davis, his nephews Jason and Nathan Crowell, and baby Noah.
Special thanks to Karen Sjolander, Larry Sargeant, family and friends, business partner/mentor and friend Stephen and Iryna Morse, and our neighbors for their support, love, and thoughtfulness. He loved all of you.
No formal services will be held at this time, but friends/family will be invited to a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family.
