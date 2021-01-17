Gary Francis Normandeau - Obituary

Gary Francis Normandeau, 91, formerly of Groveton, died peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at The Morrison, where he had been a resident since mid-2019.
Gary was born at home on September 4, 1929, in Groveton, N.H., to the late Ernest and Rose (Parent) Normandeau.
Gary was a graduate of Groveton High School, class of 1948. He served his country in the US Air Force from September 1948 to September 1955. He returned home to join the family business and eventually became the owner of Normandeau Trucking and an agent for Allied Van Lines until retiring in 1994.
Gary was a very spirited, generous person who was always looking out for the well-being of others. He worked hard at showing how much he loved his family and community.
Gary married the love of his life, Beatrice Camire, on May 10, 1952. His two greatest passions were listening to jazz music and dancing with his wife. They also enjoyed tennis, skiing in the North Country and Colorado, and were worldwide travelers.
Gary was a proud member of the Lion’s Club, the American Legion, Post #17, Groveton, and one of the original organizers of Groveton High School Alumni Association. He was recognized by the State of NH for 50 years of safe bus driving for the Groveton School district.
Gary was a faithful parishioner of Saint Francis Xavier Church.
Gary is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beatrice “Bea” Normandeau; their four children Barry Normandeau and Paula Ehly; Kelley Fitch and husband Charles III; Sharon Wilkinson and husband Jon; and Dennis Normandeau and wife Cindy, all of Lancaster; six grandchildren Chelsea Cantin (Alex); Lindsey Dingman (Chad); Breanna Birt (Justin); Tucker Campbell; Peter Wilkinson and Ryan Wilkinson; and three great-grandchildren, Charley Dingman, Grayson Dingman, and Blakely Cantin.
Gary was predeceased by one son, Mark Normandeau on November 7, 2008.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at The Morrison for the safe, compassionate care that Gary received while residing there.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Groveton High School Alumni Association; C/O John Potter (Treasurer); 19 ½ Michael Road; Beverly, MA 01915-1218.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis Xavier Church; 11 State Street, Groveton, with Fr. Daniel Deveau officiating. Military Honors will follow outside of the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton.
To send the family your condolences via the online register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com
