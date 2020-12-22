Gary Garand - Obituary

It is with immense sadness that the family of Gary A. Garand announce his passing. On Saturday, Dec. 5, Gary left this world in peace, surrounded by love and holding the hands of his children.
He was born in Saint Johnsbury, Vt. where he lived most of his life. He attended the local trade school and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1975, where mathematics was his favorite subject. Gary carried his love for mathematics into his career as a skilled carpenter. There are countless homes in our region that he built and fixed and even a few bridges within the county that he played a role in constructing.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed year-round sporting and on his off-time, you could find him in the woods or on the water. Even up to his last days he never missed a season, sharing 23 opening days with his best friend and beloved son, Brock.
Gary instilled his love for the outdoors and passed on his expansive knowledge of Vermont wildlife and management to his children and his grandchildren, ensuring generations of educated and ethical hunters and fishermen.
In addition to hunting and fishing, Gary was an athlete. From a young age he played baseball with the town team. He raised his children with the same love and discipline that he learned from the sport. He never missed a game and for several years had the privilege of coaching his son along with many other young boys in St. Johnsbury’s youth baseball program. He was on the sideline of every game for his children and at every practice he could make for his grandkids. They were his whole world.
Gary was also a long-time member of the bowling league at Gold Crown Lanes. This was a Tuesday night tradition his children will never forget.
Gary was predeceased by his childhood best friend Mike Bean; his grandparents Winifred and Hazel Bean; his siblings Lynette, Pamela, and Mark Garand; and his mother Patricia (Bean) Garand. He is at peace now and rejoicing in their company.
Gary is survived by his life partner, Faye Bradley of Danville; his best friend and son, Brock Garand, Brock’s fiance Samantha Roberts and their children, Anthony, Briar, and Gracen of St. Johnsbury; his loving daughter and light in his life Jacqueline Friend, her husband Randy along with children Amelia, Westleigh, and Anderson Friend, and Gary’s best little buddy, Asher Garand, all of Danville; his father, Arnold Garand with partner Emily Dydo of Waterford; brother Peter Garand and wife Lorna of Concord N.C; brother Robbie Garand and partner Mary of St. Johnsbury; and brother Greg Garand of St. Johnsbury. He also has many nephews, nieces, and cousins across the U.S that have always held a special place in his heart.
Gary left a lasting impression on those who loved him and those who knew him. He was a great man, who possessed an incredible kindness, an innate sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh. He will be missed dearly by those closest to him. The lessons that he taught and the memories that he left behind will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him.
A celebration of life will be planned for the summer. Those interested in attending should contact his next of kin.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary contribution can forward their donation to either Caledonia Forest and Stream Club or to The St. Johnsbury Youth Baseball Program.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
