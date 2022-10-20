Gary Joseph Brand Obituary

Gary Joseph Brand, 82, of Plymouth, Mich. and Monroe, N.H., passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, following a long period of declining health.
He was born in Detroit to Alger Robinson “Bob” Brand and Adele Bridges (Bridzevaitis) Brand. Gary grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, was educated at Detroit Catholic Central and graduated from the University of Detroit.
He was drafted into the Army and began his training stationed in California. When not assigned to active duty, he asked to join the Peace Cops, but there was no opening at the time, so he continued in the Reserves for the remaining years of his service.
Gary preferred hands-on work and joined the Local 58 Electrician’s Union, spending years as a construction electrician until his retirement. He still tells fond stories of his buddies there.
He was married a short time to Donna Adamson and contributed to raising her children for several years.
He later married Diane Dunn and they made their home in Plymouth with her daughter Cassandra and son Ronson.
Years later, Gary decided to try his hand at being a country boy in New Hampshire, where the rural landscape and wildlife didn’t cooperate with his trying to have a city lawn.
He was friendly to those he met, and many people enjoyed chatting with him. However, he was never into any social scene, and much of his time was either spent outdoors with a yard tool in his hand or indoors with the TV remote, searching for some good news.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, a brother Karl, his former wife Donna, and one of her sons.
He is survived by his brother Michael, sister Gloria and her husband Jim, partner Diane, his cousins and their families, and several stepchildren and their extended families.
At the request of Gary and his family, there will be no service. It is asked that flowers and gifts not be sent. Everyone has experienced difficult times in the past few years, and we respectfully ask that you honor his life by being kind and helpful to others everywhere you go.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.