Gary Kent Ming - Obituary

Gary Kent Ming, 69, passed away April 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID. Gary was born in Island Pond on January 6, 1952, son of William and Beth Ming. After graduating from North Country High School in 1971, he worked in the family business for many years as a Polaris service technician and providing propane delivery. Prior to retirement Gary worked construction for JA McDonald.
He was a well-known, well-loved handyman. Many of the people he helped often became very close friends. Anyone who knew Gary would agree, If Gary fixed something you knew it would likely never break again. It would almost always be in better shape than at the time of purchase.
Gary served his community as a proud member of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and as a trail groomer with the Brighton Snowmobile Club. As an avid outdoorsman who loved keeping busy, Gary spent much time outside. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling and camping. No matter the weather, he would find reasons to be outside
Above all he was a loving and dependable family man. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Ming of Island Pond; his children Nicholas Ming of Island Pond, Jenny Ming of East Nassau, N.Y., stepdaughter Jennifer Yahyia of Chandler Arizona; his mother Beth Ming of Island Pond; his brother Larry Ming and his wife Sylvie, as well as several grandchildren. Gary was predeceased by his father William Ming and granddaughter Courtney.
Calling hours will be held at Curtis & Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad St., Island Pond, Vermont on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.
Masks are required to attend.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brighton Snowmobile Club in memory of Gary Ming. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family-owned and operated.
