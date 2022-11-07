Gary Lee Hatcher Obituary

Gary Lee Hatcher, 71, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully on Nov 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after complications from heart surgery at DHMC. He was born in Lyndonville, Vt. on July 2, 1951, to parents James Washington Hatcher and Catherine Hodge Hatcher. Gary is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Daigle Hatcher, siblings Lorraine Berry, Brenda Haskins, Betty Trucott, children Jamie Hatcher, Karen Degreenia and Larry White, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gary graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1970, married the love of his life Joyce in 1974 and was a cherished husband and then father for the next 48 years. As a gifted mechanic, he pursued his passion for classic cars, auto racing and all things mechanical.
Professionally, Gary had many jobs he enjoyed, but was always proud of long tenures at Norris Paving and Trucking, Tap & Die and NHRV. He was able to turn his love of cars and working with his hands into his own small business Hatcher & Son Repairs. His strong work ethic was unparalleled, his knowledge vast, and his willingness to help others was a gift.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Nov.r 12, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m., when a Celebration of Gary’s life will be officiated by John Sleeper. A private graveside for the family will be held at the Sutton Village Cemetery later that day.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gary Hatcher, Class of 1970 to the LI Development Office, PO Box 127 Lyndon Center, VT 05851.
