Gary Neilson Stevens Sr. Obituary

Gary Neilson Stevens Sr., passed away peacefully at his home in Morgan, Vt. on April 18, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born Sept. 20, 1937 in Brighton (Island Pond). The son of the late Howard and Alice Stevens. Gary is survived by his wife Loris, and by their three sons, Dean and his wife Tricia of Arizona; Craig and his wife Geri of Derby; and Gary Jr. better known as Chip, and his wife Sarah of East Burke.
He loved being a part of a large family, lovingly known as “Pops” by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and “Uncle Gary” by his beloved nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister, Joanne and Aril Grant and their family; A brother Richard and his family, and his youngest sister, Debbie Brown and husband Jeffrey, and their family.
Gary attended schools in Island Pond and graduated from Brighton High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1956 where he spent four years, mainly as a paratrooper, having successfully completed 100 jumps, and also as a control tower operator.
Following his honorable discharge from the air force, he married Loris Dutton on Oct. 28, 1962, two years later, they travelled to Mesa, Ariz. to participate in special sealing ordinances practiced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. As members of that church, Gary and his family were actively involved, Gary having held several leadership positions.
He loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing, skiing, etc. He provided a living for his family as a carpenter or other wood related means. He was employed at Ethan Allen and at Matthew Burack, building furniture. Many miles were traveled and many feet of lumber were sawed as he travelled throughout Northern VT and New Hampshire with his portable saw mill.
Two of his siblings predeceased him, his older brother Howard Jr., and younger sister Roxanne Prue. A daughter-in-law, Rosanna Stevens and grandson Joshua Stevens also predeceased him. All of whom left behind families that remained very close to Gary.
A small, private funeral service will be held in honor of Gary’s life. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
