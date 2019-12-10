Gary O. Smith, “Smitty”, of North Concord, Vt., passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Gary was born on March 2, 1955, in Montpelier, Vt., to Omlah and Bertha (Parks) Smith. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School. In his younger years, Smitty worked for the railroad. He worked road construction but spent most of his working life as a contractor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working with his hands. Gary liked spending time with friends and especially loved raising his children. Gary married Ann Rita Holmes on August 2, 1997. He was a loving and supportive husband.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years: Ann R. Smith; 4 sons: Troy Hunter J.R. Smith and Corey Hayden B. Smith, both of N. Concord, Vt., John A. Radwich (Janice) of Canada/USA, and Shane T. Radwich (Tammy) of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; 3 daughters: Jasmine S. R. Smith of N. Concord, Mollie Smith and family of New York, and Halaina Patoine of Hardwick, Vt.; a brother: Dennis Smith (Deb) of St. Johnsbury; brother-in-law: James Holmes and of Massachusetts; 6 grandchildren: Damon (Rachel), Dylan (Amanda), Brandon, Chris, Tim (Mollie), and Joey; 4 great-grandchildren: Miles, Paige, Danielle, Kira, and Lorraine; many cousins, nieces, and nephews including Jordan and Drew Cota and family, and Rebecca and Andrew McGregor and family; and special friends: Richard and Georiganne Losh and family, and Samantha Young and family.
Gary was predeceased by his parents: Omlah and Bertha Smith; his in-laws: James and Lillian Holmes; a brother-in-law: Bruce Holmes; and a granddaughter: Nicole Baldwin.
Friends may call on the family Thursday, December 12, 2019,6-8 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A prayer service will take place at 8 p.m. officiated by Fr. Karl Hahr.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
