Gary Paul Roberts - Obituary

Gary Paul Roberts, 74, of Littleton, N.H. passed away at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Oct. 29, 2020. He managed his illness with strength and courage.
Gary was born in Berlin, N.H. and graduated from Berlin High. He then entered the Navy. He was proud of his service to our country. During his time in the Navy he married the love of his life Bette M. Roy Roberts. They celebrated 53 years of marriage together.
Gary enjoyed spending time camping and sitting at the campfire with his dear friends. He also enjoyed a daily cup of coffee with his town friends.
In addition to his wife Bette, Gary is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sharyn and Glen D’Eon of Keene, N.H., son Steven Roberts and his fiancé Melissa Farrow and her two children Maddy and Reagan Farrow of Whitefield, N.H., and his brother Gordon Roberts of Milan, N.H. Gary suffered the loss of his daughter Karen Forrest of Concord, N.H.
He also leaves behind his grandsons Brett Roberts of Manchester, N.H., Nick Roberts of Lancaster, N.H., Sara and Jack Forrest of Bedford, N.H. and his beloved dog Daisy. Gary loved his grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time watching them grow.
He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Pauline Roberts of Berlin, N.H.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton, N.H. on Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the spring at the City Cemetery in Berlin, N.H. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence of for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.