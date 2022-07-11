Gary R. Bumps Obituary

Gary R. Bumps, 73, of Danville, Vt. passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence with family by his side.
Gary was born on Aug. 30, 1947, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Frances Bingham and Raymond Bumps. As a life-long resident of the area, he graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1966. He was an over-the-road truck driver for a number of years before selling his truck to be home closer to family. He worked briefly for EHV and for 30 or so years for the Town of St. Johnsbury road crew. He had a love for driving truck, fast cars and motorcyles! Gary served with the Army Reserves.
Gary was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast for his entire life. Bentley Saloon in Arundel, Maine was a favorite and frequented motorcycle destination. Gary enjoyed visiting and spending time with his family – especially when they were camping at Sugar Ridge RV resort. He loved spending time with good friends and often rode his bike or truck up to the Legion with Stan & Linda for a beer or out for a bite to eat. His other passion was keeping his pickup, his motorcycle and his daughter and sons-in-law bikes washed, waxed, and polished to a brilliant shine. He truly enjoyed this. His Golden Retriever and faithful companion, Max, was the love of his life. Gary was a member of the American Legion, the Elks, and the Tom Breslin Center.
Survivors include his two daughters: Michelle Larrabee and husband, Martin, of Danville, and Traci Osterhoudt and husband, Corey, of Alburgh, Vt.; two brothers: Myron Broe of St. Johnsbury; Bruce Broe of Illinois; a sister: Dianna Tousant and husband, Jim, of Greensboro Bend, Vt.; six grandchildren: Alexandra West and Aaron, Brandon Thresher and Jenn, Naomi Plocic and Jake, Meagan Gowland and Jordan, Brianna Larrabee, and Alex-N-Dera Larrabee; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; dear friends and his Golden, Max.
He was predeceased by his father and step-mother: Raymond and Sally Bumps; his mother: Frances Lumbra; and a sister-in-law: Debra Broe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gary’s niece, Eleanor Martel, and good friend, Lucie Poulin, who helped care for him during his final days.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, 2 p.m. at Drew Kelsey Cemetery on Tampico Road in Danville, Vt. His remains will arrive at the cemetery as a passenger on his original Harley Davidson driven by his daughter Traci along with a processional of any other bikes/bikers that wish to escort him. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life at 2270 Bruce Badger Memorial Highway Danville.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at saylesfh.com.
