Gary Richard Calkins, Sr. Obituary

Gary Richard Calkins, Sr., age 77, of Stevens Loop passed peacefully at his home with his family beside him Sunday night, July 3, 2022.
Gary was born on December 20, 1944, the son of the late Paul Richard and Arlene Murial (Wescott) Calkins. He grew up in Lyndonville and graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1964. He joined the U.S. Marines and served 4 years with a tour of duty in Vietnam.
On May 25, 1973, he took Emily Rose Roy as his bride and shared 49 years together. Gary worked for his grandfather and his father in construction, and over the years he repaired bikes for the Santa Fund. His main and fulfilling career was being Mr. Mom and later Mr. Papa. A couple of Gary’s favorites were watching the Red Sox and the Green Bay Packers, spending many league nights bowling at the Gold Crown Lanes, but mostly his grandkids were his life.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Emily, of Lyndonville, his sons: Charles Calkins and his wife Robin of Sheffield, Gary Calkins, Jr. and his girlfriend Michelle Bento of Billerica, Mass., Andrew Calkins of Lyndonville, and his daughter Angela Calkins and her fiancé William Hartwell Jr. of Lyndonville, his brother: Kevin Calkins of Lyndonville, his sister: Karen Martel of St. Johnsbury, his grandchildren: Devon Bedor, Justin Bedor, Dakota Calkins, Cameron Barney, Audrey Hartwell, Saige Calkins, Baylee Calkins and several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as extended family members: Jeff Brooks, Chrystal Chase, Evan Knapp and HollyAnn Ella Barney.
In addition to his parents in 2020 he was also predeceased by his step-father: Donald Dole in 2005, Stepmother: Rita Calkins in 2020, and his in-laws: A. Francis and Doris Roy in 1998 & 1976 respectively.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to either the VFW Post# 10038, 156 Hill Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or to the Toys of Tots, http//Montpelier-vt.toysfortots.org
Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Lyndonville Congregational Church on Middle Street, with Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Barnet Center Cemetery.
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 PM at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home 15 Main Street in Lyndonville.
