Gary Robert Ely Obituary

Gary Robert Ely

Gary Robert Ely, age 85, of Old Concord Road, East St. Johnsbury, Vt., went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He died at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., from heart issues over recent days.

Gary was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Aug. 5, 1937, one of nine children born to the late Luther and Marion (Oliver) Ely. He lived all his life in E. St. J and graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School with the Class of 1955 and served from 1957-1963 with the Vermont National Guard.

