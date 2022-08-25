Gary Robert Ely Obituary

Gary Robert Ely, age 85, of Old Concord Road, East St. Johnsbury, Vt., went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He died at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., from heart issues over recent days.
Gary was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Aug. 5, 1937, one of nine children born to the late Luther and Marion (Oliver) Ely. He lived all his life in E. St. J and graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School with the Class of 1955 and served from 1957-1963 with the Vermont National Guard.
On Aug. 5, he had just celebrated his 85th birthday. His work ethic and desire to be a part of his community led him to work at Caplan’s Army Store for 67+ years. He was a devout Christian and a member of the Assembly of God for over 55 years which led him to a ministry of 33 years of singing gospel music to local nursing homes during his personal time accompanied by his nephew Jonathan Noel. He had a heart of gold and embraced others with love and empathy. He offered help to others without hesitation. You could often find him singing songs and telling stories or just simply whistling down the street. Gary was able to speak to his children multiple times each and every week over the years and daily with Anna and Matt. His kindness and selflessness will be remembered by all who knew him. Most important in his life was his generosity of spirit and of love to those he knew as well as strangers, living the Gospel message daily.
Gary is survived by his four children: Jeffrey R. Ely and companion, Robin Boutin, of Wheelock, Tammy S. Merrick and husband, Richard, of Colchester, Anna M. Talbot and companion, Ed LaBounty, of E. St. Johnsbury, Matthew T. Ely and wife, Susie, of Colchester, and their mother: Susan I. Ely of Lyndonville, six siblings: David Ely and wife, Diane, of Burlington, Gaylon Ely and wife, Sue, of E. St. Johnsbury, Jimmy Ely and wife, Joyce, of St. Albans, Sharon Noel and husband, JP, of Lyndonville, Rosemary Palmer and husband, Hod, of Fairlee, Dan Gaudet and wife, Mary, of Boston, Mass., two sisters-in-law: Janice Ely of St. Johnsbury , Jean Ely of Virginia, six grandchildren: Jasmine Beaudette, Gabriel Upton, Brodie Talbot, Kayla Talbot, Lucia Ely and Rosa Ely and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four siblings: Charlie and Richard Ely; and two infants Carol and William.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Union Baptist Church on Rt 5 in Waterford, Vt., with Pastor Johnny Aseltine and Pastor Patrick Ham of the Lyndon Full Gospel Church, where Gary was a long-time member. Interment will be private.
Friends may call on the family from 1-3 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s name to your local Humane Society or animal shelter.
