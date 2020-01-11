Gary William Santaw - Obituary

Gary William Santaw, 69, of Waterford, Vt., passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer, with his loving wife by his side.
Gary was born in Concord, Vt., on April 25, 1950, to Richard and Ella Mae (Labounty) Santaw, II. He attended Concord schools graduating from Concord High School, Class of 1968. Gary worked at Gilman Paper Mill for 28 years. He also spent a year working at Hitchner in Littleton, 10 years at Lydall, and worked part-time as a driver for Quality Motors. On September 7, 1985, Gary married Janice Marie Churchill. In 1988, the couple settled in Waterford and shared 34 years together.
A sports enthusiast, Gary routed on the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. He played softball and volleyball, and in his younger years was part of a bowling league. He loved to play Bingo with the local and Barre crowds. He was a life-time member of Concord Community Church. Gary was an avid music and dancing enthusiast. Gary enjoyed spending time with all his family.
Survivors include his wife: Janice Santaw of Waterford; two daughters: Michelle Hall (Shannon) of Barton, Vt., and Valerie Santaw-Smith (John) of Concord, Vt.; two sisters: Frances Colby (Weston) of Lunenburg, Vt., and Beatrice Spreadbury of Newport, N.H.; a brother: Richard Santaw III (Brenda) of Lunenburg, Vt.; two sisters-in-law: Diane Santaw of Lyme Center, N.H., and Lucinda Churchill of Douglasville, Ga.; two brothers-in-law: Michael Churchill (Louise) of Galway, N.Y., and David Churchill of Douglasville, Ga.; four grandchildren: Kaleb Hall, Cody Rowell, Kristiana Sargent, and Brittany Smith; and two great-grandchildren: Kingston Perry and Oakley Truhart; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by his father: Richard Santaw II; mother: Ella Santaw; mother-in-law: Joan Churchill; father-in-law: Winston Churchill; brother: Elmer Santaw; and a brother-in-law: Sidney Spreadbury.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
Services officiated by Pastor Joshua Abetti will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Concord Community Church on Main Street in Concord, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gary’s name to Concord Community Church, 481 Main Street, Concord VT 05824 or Caledonia County Relay for Life, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.