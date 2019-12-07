Gayety Eloise Brown - Obituary

Gayety Eloise Brown
February 21, 1947 – November 30, 2019
Gaye Brown, 72, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Gilchrist Respite Center in Towson, Maryland following a brief illness. Gaye was born in the state of Georgia to Eloise (Warren) and Kyle T. Brown. St. Johnsbury, Vermont was where she grew up before leaving for college. She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1965.
At the time of her death, Gaye was the Director of the Master of Education Program at Goucher College in Maryland. Her education consisted of a B. A. degree from Smith College in English and Education, followed by a Masters from the University of Massachusetts. All her professional life was spent in the field of education; she was devoted to her students, faculty and staff with whom she worked. She had no plans to retire anytime soon!
Outside of her professional life, Gaye had many interests. She was a lover of swimming and diving and an instructor of both. She was an avid reader from fiction to fact. There always was a dog in her life and at this point there were two, Tucker and Casey. For over 25 years, she joined five St. J. Academy classmates for the annual trip to Great Wass Island in Maine where lobster and laughter reigned. The Goldern Girls, Sue, Shari, Annie, Didi and Peg, celebrated the milestones of 60 and 70 by trips to the Grand Canyon and Alaska. She loved to travel with her colleagues at Goucher College. Trips included Africa, France, Russia, Galapagos Islands & Machu Picchu and Scotland. She was fun, intelligent and only sometimes a little “bossy!”
Survivors include her brother Kyle T. Brown III and friend Judy Bailey of West Danville; a cousin Andrea Gaborsky and several relatives from South Carolina and Georgia. She is also survived by her dear friends at Goucher, Lorraine Costella, Phyllis Sunshine and Thomas Rhoades, as well as her Academy classmates.
There will be a memorial service at the Elks Home on Western Avenue, St. Johnsbury on Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Donations in Gaye’s memory may be made to Silver Towers Camp, c/o Secretary Robert Smith, St. J. Elks Home, 118 Western Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.