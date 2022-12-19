Gayle Irene Snow Obituary

Gayle Irene Snow, 86, North Monroe, N.H., died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at River Glen House, Littleton, N.H.
Gayle was born in North Monroe, N.H. on Aug. 27, 1936, to Arthur “Peanut” and Shirley (Dwyer) Lang. She graduated from the McIndoe Falls Academy, Class of 1954.
Over the years, Gayle worked as a clerk at Hovey’s in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She also was a home health care provider, working for both herself as well as with Home Health in Littleton, N.H.
She was a long-time member of the North Monroe Methodist Church, the Ross-Wood American Legion Post #20 in Woodsville, and the VFW Post # 793 in St. Johnsbury. She was President of the Auxiliary and a life-time member of the Purple Heart Association.
In her spare time, she enjoyed camping and traveling. Along with Ray, they wintered in Bowling Green, Fla. for many years. She loved reading a good love story.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Glen Santy.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Raymond Snow, to whom she was married on Dec. 22, 1984. She is also survived by a daughter, Wanda Hubbard and husband Richard of Lyman, N.H.; a son, Gary Santy and wife Robin of Milton, Vt.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Norene Dickinson of Burlington, Vt.; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in the spring on Friday, May 5, 2023, at North Monroe Cemetery.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
