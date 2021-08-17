Gene J. Brown Obituary

Gene J. Brown, 62, of Main Street, Lyndonville, Vt., died Saturday evening, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, after a period of failing health.
Gene was born in St. Johnsbury on July 30, 1959, the son of Sherwood R. and Vivian (Hodgdon) Brown. He was raised in Granby and was a 1977 graduate of Concord High School. For most of his lifetime Gene was a logger, working alongside his brothers, for their father Sherwood.
Surviving family members include a daughter Chelsea Bean, her husband Benjamin, and their children Harper and Ari, all of Barnet, Vt.; a son Alex Brown; siblings Robert Brown and wife Laurie of Upton, Maine, Cindy Bilodeau and husband Leonard of Granby, Jeff Brown and wife Doreen of Granby; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Gary Brown.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Appleton Cemetery in Granby.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
