Gene LaBounty, of Berkley Lane in Lyndon, Vt. died at his home Dec. 13, 2021. He was born in Manchester, Conn., son to the late Delphis and Minerva (Chappell) LaBounty.
He worked for Pratt & Whitney as well as Colt Industries as a machinist. Gene was a musician, playing the drums, who enjoyed jamming with friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife photography and was interested in astronomy and the four elements of life: Earth, Water, Air & Fire. He is survived by many extended family members.
There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
