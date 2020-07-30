Gene William Lennon - Obituary

Gene William Lennon, formerly of Twin Mountain, New Hampshire, died July 7, 2020 at the Jupiter Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Jupiter, Florida after a short illness.
He was predeceased by his brothers James C. Lennon, MMC, USN, Morris “Mo” Lennon, USN , and Raymond Lennon, USN. He is survived by his brother Percy Lennon, CTIC, USN, and nephews, Charles J. Lennon, Russell A Lennon, James Lennon and Raymond Lennon and nieces Anna Lennon Balch, Tina Marie Lennon and Tammy Lennon Tattersall.
Gene was born on July 17, 1941 in Carroll, New Hampshire. He was the fifth son of Charles and Mary Lennon. He grew up on a farm and attended school in Twin Mountain.
After school, he joined the United States Navy. He was chosen to be part of the aviation arm of the Navy and served in aviation squadrons at Moffitt Field, California and on board the aircraft carrier Bon Hom Richard. He was deployed to the western Pacific and Indian Ocean. His duties were to keep the planes flying and ready for any situation that came up.
He returned home after military service and worked at various jobs. Finally, ended up as an apprentice to William, “Bill” Boynton. Under Bill, he learned the stone mason trade and became a master at building field stone fire places. You can see some of his work holding up the signs entering the White Mountain National Forrest. Later he expanded into building houses.
He moved to Severville, Tennessee in 1981 and continued work in the house construction. Gene started doing more refined work, building custom cabinets and circular staircases. He carried a razor blade with him to check the tightness of the joints. One of his projects he did for an AT&T executive was featured in the Architectural Digest.
In 2004, he retired to Fort Bassinger, Florida. He spent the last sixteen years of his life still building. At Hidden Acres Estates, he changed the appearance of the park. He helped build and installed modern docks in our marina. This project took five winters and cost a quarter of a million dollars. He put new sides, new windows, new kitchen, and New ductwork in our Clubhouse. He also built or repaired roofs, siding, decks, steps, and ramps to almost half the units in the park.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are not determined at this time. A service will be held at Hidden Acres Estates next winter.
