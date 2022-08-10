Genevieve Mae (Harlow) Wetherbee Obituary

Genevieve Mae (Harlow) Wetherbee, 97, Lisbon, N.H., passed away at Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill on Sunday, Aug. 7. 2022. She was born on May 30, 1925 in Mechanic Falls, Maine, the daughter of Gerald Leon Harlow and Rena Curtis Harlow. Genevieve liked to remind people that her birthday was the real Memorial Day. She was the wife of Warren L. Wetherbee. They were married on May 12, 1946, in Norway, Maine.
Genevieve attended schools in Maine and New Hampshire. She worked at the Sunset Hill House where she met Warren. After they married, she worked in a local shoe shop. Then, she worked as the bookkeeper for Wetherbee Oil Company until retirement in the early 1980s.
Genevieve and Warren bought their home on Savageville Road, Lisbon in 1956 and she was happiest in their home. She was a fabulous cook and baker. She was especially known for her pecan pies. She provided them for the Lisbon Lions Club Bazaar auction in the summer and the pies were sold for lots of money! She also spent hours in the fall canning vegetables that were grown in two gardens by Warren. In the summer, you could find her along with Warren on riding lawn mowers taking care of almost two acres of lawn. Genevieve loved animals and she adopted many neighborhood cats. They also had a wonderful dog, Heidi, a Boxer. They also owned a home in Pittsburg, N.H. where they spent time riding snow machines in the winter and fishing in the summer.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Warren Wetherbee. She is survived by her daughter and husband Karen Wetherbee Hood and James Mitchell Hood of Littleton and one grandson Maxwell James Hood and partner Sam Collins of Beaverton, Ore. She is also survived by nieces and a nephew, many cousins, and many close family friends.
A memorial service will be held Sept.8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Lisbon, N.H. with Reverend Lyn O. Winter officiating. Interment will be private.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton, Lisbon Public Library, or a charity of one’s choice.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Littleton is in charge of arrangements.
