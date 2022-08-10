Genevieve Mae (Harlow) Wetherbee Obituary

Genevieve Mae (Harlow) Wetherbee

Genevieve Mae (Harlow) Wetherbee, 97, Lisbon, N.H., passed away at Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill on Sunday, Aug. 7. 2022. She was born on May 30, 1925 in Mechanic Falls, Maine, the daughter of Gerald Leon Harlow and Rena Curtis Harlow. Genevieve liked to remind people that her birthday was the real Memorial Day. She was the wife of Warren L. Wetherbee. They were married on May 12, 1946, in Norway, Maine.

Genevieve attended schools in Maine and New Hampshire. She worked at the Sunset Hill House where she met Warren. After they married, she worked in a local shoe shop. Then, she worked as the bookkeeper for Wetherbee Oil Company until retirement in the early 1980s.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.