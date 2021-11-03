George A. Roy Obituary

LUNENBURG – George A. Roy, 84, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster. George was the second child born to Mabel and Ovila Roy. In 1964 he married Patricia Childs and together they had three amazing children, Pam Deming of Littleton, Bruce Roy and Michael Roy of Lisbon.
He moved to Massachusetts around 1975, where he worked at Hamden Fence Company until his retirement in 1999, then returned to and purchased his childhood home. George enjoyed playing Bingo, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and his evening rides with his friend Louie, seeing what wildlife they could spot. He was very fond of his cat Bandit, swearing that he acted just like a kid and knew what he was saying.
Surviving family members include two children Pam and Michael; three brothers, Clayton Roy and Albert Roy of Lunenburg, Ernie Roy of Maidstone; four sisters Jeanette Thompson of Virginia, Irene Chase of Littleton, Vernabelle Ingerson of Lisbon, Arlene Baird of Arizona. He is predeceased by both his parents, his son Bruce, sisters Yvonne Henderson and Florence Colby, brother Norman Roy and a few nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday afternoon, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, S. Lunenburg. Reverend Daniel Deveau, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church, Groveton, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either The Lunenburg Fire Department or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
