George Arthur Colbeth Obituary

George Arthur Colbeth, age 82, of Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at his home with his family beside him, Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022.
George was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on July 18, 1939, son to the late George A. and Mary Ann (Grenier) Colbeth. He grew up in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury graduating from the St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. He owned an antique shop in Winchester, Vt. in the late 1960s and 70s. After George and Patty married on July 8, 1972, they moved to Brattleboro, where he started his business as a Master Painter and Wall-paperer. He semi-retired when he moved his family back to St. J in 1985 where he enjoyed hunting and keeping a watchful eye for antiques. George’s passion was restoring classic cars and winning 1st place blue ribbons at car shows. He was big into attending car shows as well, right up until last summer. He liked watching the Barrett Jackson auction and The Antiques Road Show with Lana. George also enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially with his wife Patricia whom he shared 45 years together at the time of her passing on Dec. 14, 2017.
George is survived by his son, Todd Colbeth, of St. Johnsbury , a daughter, Judy Hickey, of W. Chesterfield, N.H., a son George, Jr., of Oregon, two brothers: Donny Colbeth of Albany, N.Y., David Colbeth of St. Johnsbury, several grandchildren including Brianna Hickey, his doting niece and caregiver: Lana Chamberlain and her husband, Mark, and a special niece “Ghergins.”
He was also predeceased by two daughters: Cindy and Mary and a sister Mary Davenport.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery.
Many thanks for the care from Dr. Ready and the staff at Caledonia Home Health & Hospice. Memorial donations in George’s name may be mailed to: 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
