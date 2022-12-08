George Byron Lehman, 82, passed away at the Morrison in Whitefield, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving Day. Byron fought a lengthy battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
He had a wonderful though quirky sense of humor. In his much-loved West Burke home, you might notice a life-size skeleton with a leather bomber hat in a chair gazing out his kitchen window! Halloween would bring out huge black rubber spiders and rats with glowing red eyes, even at the Morrison. His home’s acreage was dotted with birdhouses and feeders. He could name all his winged visitors. He was an avid fly fisherman and grouse hunter. Byron, AKA “Grouse Buster,” loved, above all, his girls, his beloved dogs through the years.
Byron graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Business. He also served in the Coast Guard.
Byron leaves his sister, Christy Ann Finegan of Noblesville, Indiana, three nephews: Benjamin, Daniel and David Finegan and their families. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Mark Finegan.
Byron will be greatly missed by Sharon and Jim Nicol, friends who cared for him throughout his illness and Rebecca Gardner who also cared for him early in his illness. He also received loving care by the staff at the Morrison and by Hospice.
Found among Byron’s papers is the following:
“To all those who enter into my life after my death”
Thank you for coming
What I leave behind
I have truly enjoyed
So take as you will
It is of no use to me now
I did as I saw fit
I did as I wanted
I did no one harm
I hope I brought some joy
Into some hearts
Enjoy what I leave behind
For it pleasures me greatly
To offer it to you……take this in remembrance of me
(Just some thoughts” 12/30/99 “B”)
Donations in his name may be made to: Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, Second Floor, New York, New York 10001 or to an animal shelter of your choice.
