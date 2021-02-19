George Francis MacDonald - Obituary

George Francis MacDonald, age 72, of Junction City, Oregon passed away Feb. 13, 2021 following complications from back surgery at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital. While he lived in Alaska since 1968, he became a permanent “RVer” in Oregon for several years, looking for warmer climate in retirement.
George was born Nov. 23, 1948 in Concord, Vermont. He is the youngest son of John L. and Frances E. Mac Donald of East Concord, Vermont.
George attended Concord High School and graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1968 as a machinist. Immediately, he was hired by a small Alaskan company, M & O Automotive, who paid his way to Fairbanks, Alaska. Since his sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Donald Thomas already lived in Fairbanks, it was an excellent opportunity for him.
During his career, he had some of the top jobs. He was an excellent machinist and had a passion for Mercedes with diesel engines. Following M & O Automotive, he worked at the University of Alaska Fairbanks machine shop where he fabricated rockets to study the beautiful Aurora. He next worked at the Alaska Oil Pipeline Pump Station in Delta Junction. While living near a small airport in Delta, he earned his pilot’s license and purchased an airplane. He then worked at Fort Knox Gold Company near Fairbanks. Later on, near Fairbanks, he set up machinery as a millwright on the military base. His passion was diesel engines and Mercedes. He lived in Nenana, Alaska working on the Yutana Barge Lines serving small villages for hundreds of miles until they reached the Bering Sea near Russia. Villages were always so grateful to see the barge pull up with a load of supplies. He also worked on a road construction job on the Steese Hwy near Chatanika, Alaska. Work took him to many locations throughout Alaska: Eagle, Delta Junction, Nenana, Chatanika, and others. He never had to look for work, it found him.
His Rottweiler, Roxie, was so well trained, it was a challenge to figure out what she knew! A memorable month-long trip to Australia was a highpoint as well as many trips in the United States. He had lots of stories of hunting, fishing and boating throughout the years.
George was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry (Cleona) MacDonald, maternal grandparents, Franklin (Florence) Whitcomb, father, John L. MacDonald, aunts and uncles. Howard MacDonald, Lillian (Peter) Tatro, Lyle (Rachel) Whitcomb of Littleton, N.H., nephew, Jeffery O. Thomas, Fairbanks, Alaska, and daughter, Natalie Nichole, Pahrump, Ore.
George is survived by his mother, Frances E. MacDonald, of East Concord, Vt., aunt Ruth MacDonald, of East Concord, Vt. siblings, Natalie (Donald) Thomas, and Fairbanks, Alaska, John M. (Ferne Loomis) MacDonald, of Victory, Vt. and Mary Jo (Glendon) Hale, Jr., of Havelock, N.C., daughter, Kim (Carl) King of Anchorage, Alaska, and grandchildren, Sarah and Abigayle King, nephew, Andrew Thomas of North Pole, Alaska, niece, Allison (John) Carter of Fairbanks, Alaska, nephew, Ian (Becky) MacDonald of East Concord, Vt., Erik (Alison) Hale, Jr. of Harrisburg, Va., Ethan Hale, Jr. of Havelock, N.C., and younger family members, Bailey, Kylee and Preston Carter of Fairbanks, Alaska, Kenyon, Michaela and Ayla MacDonald of East Concord, Vt., and Schuyler Thomas, Fairbanks, Alaska.
There will be no service at this time. Burial will be at Overlook Cemetery, East Concord, Vermont. Donations may be sent to a favorite charity of your choice in his memory. Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at nathomas@alaska.edu, or by mail to: Natalie Thomas, 56 Summit Dr., Apt 217, Whitefield, NH 03598.
