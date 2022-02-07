George H. Twine Obituary

George H. Twine, Jr., 83, of Plainfield, Vermont, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. George was born June 8, 1938, in Proctorsville, Vermont. He was the son of George H. Twine, Sr. and Margarette Blanchard. He attended southern elementary schools and then moved to Walden, Vt. in the mid-1940s where he lived with his foster parents Jack and Ruth Burbank. From there he attended and graduated from Danville High School in 1957. George joined the United States Air Force in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1963. On Dec. 20, 1963, he married Gail Lamberton from Marshfield, Vt. They made their home in Marshfield, Vt. before moving to Jefferson City, Tenn. where they resided for 23 years before returning home to Vermont in May of 2020.
George had several occupations from a youth up until he retired from Dollywood in 2012. His occupations included farming, truck driving for Cooley, assisting Buggy Morse at Lower Cabot General Store and later helping Hazel Jones early each morning opening Jones store in East Montpelier while logging and sawmilling independently. Then on to Tennessee and his favorite passion cooking at Dollywood. He found the backroad way to Dollywood early each morning at 5 a.m. While in Tennessee he took the time to master gluten free cooking to help Gail with her migraine headaches and then for anyone who needed gluten free food. He loved cooking boiled dinners for all who came to visit and especially his sister-in-law Denise.
George was a quiet participant. He enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting and nature of all kinds as well as guns and coins. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and very proud of it. He belonged to the Masonic Temple in Cabot, Vermont and enjoyed cooking for any event they had. He was the animal control officer in Marshfield for several years. He was known for feeding many little outside critters in Vermont and Tennessee. He enjoyed fine woodworking for others such as picture frames, belt buckles and scarf holders and anything someone requested.
He loved his family in his own special ways. Being ‘Papa” was a role he welcomed with pride, saving all cards and notes from his granddaughter Seleste and grandson Corey as well as any publications regarding their achievements. He became known as Papa to many, including a lovely young lady in Tennessee named Crimson. He enjoyed visits with friends and story sharing. He would give anyone a helping hand who asked.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Twine-Johnson (Duanne Johnson), grandson Corey Johnson, (Madyson Martin), sister Donna Cross (Gary Cross) and family, Aunts Lucille Curtis and Elsie Wilder and Cousin Cindy (Twine) Wooten as well as many in-law family members that meant the world to him.
In addition to his parents and foster parents, he was predeceased by his wife Gail, brother Duane, and sister Myrtle (Hun), son Daren, his granddaughter Seleste, as well as several more beloved family members.
The graveside service to honor and celebrate George’s life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 @ 11 a.m. at Eaton Cemetery on Eaton Road in Marshfield, Vt. with a celebration of life after at the Cabot Masonic Temple, Main Street Cabot, Vt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, www.cvhhh.org
Arrangements are by des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick, VT 05843, dgfunerals.com.
