George Lanoue Obituary

Sept. 27, 1941 — Sept. 14, 2021
George Lanoue, 79, of Island Pond, passed away at North Country Hospital surrounded by family. He was a man of many talents and a friend to all he met. He was a teacher, a father, a husband, a grandfather, or as the grandkids knew him- Péperè.
In his younger days, he loved to hunt, fish & travel. He was the first in his family to graduate from college & attended Eastern Connecticut State College and UCONN. Professionally, he was a high school English teacher at Killingly High School in Killingly, Connecticut for over 25 years. He was a lifetime learner, published author, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Born to Roland and Benjamine (Berard) Lanoue in Vermont.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (DeRagon) Lanoue, his son Michael Lanoue & wife Sylvia Lanoue, daughter-in-law Melissa as well as his grandchildren Jessica, Zachary, Tyler, Amber, Jasmine & Hailey Lanoue. He was predeceased by his son Daryl Lanoue & his siblings Shirley Messier & Norman Lanoue.
There will be a gravesite burial service at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond, Vermont on Saturday at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice as he was a giving man who cared for all and would appreciate your kindheartedness.
