George Leslie Hall Obituary

George Leslie Hall, of South Ryegate, Vt., passed away quietly in his home of 92 years, with his family by his side.
George was born on May 5, 1931, to parents Leslie Freeman Hall and Fern Ruth Mitchell at the family farm in South Ryegate.
He spent his childhood growing up on the farm where his love of Vermont and his passion for family history grew. He attended grade school in the one-room schoolhouse in South Ryegate, graduating from Wells River High School, then attending Union College in New York for two years and graduating from the University of Vermont.
After leaving college he moved to Maryland and started working for the Naval Research Laboratory in Annapolis, Md., and in White Sands, New Mexico. He was working on the government’s “Star Wars” laser program, receiving numerous awards and patents for his research! He retired in 1999.
George spent many years involved in the Boy Scouts of America, as a scout and later a troop leader, giving many hours in the service of others. He enjoyed art and scuba diving in the Bahamas. His Apple computer was a prized possession. Most of all he enjoyed working on his dam in the brook behind the farmhouse here in Vermont, where he spent most of his free time.
George had a great interest in family ancestry. He published the “Family Gazette” and mailed invitations to as many family members as he had addresses for. George hosted family reunions at the family farm, that was originally settled in 1794 by his great-great-grandparents, Robert Hall and Margaret Craig from Scotland.
In 1995 George received the Vermont State Grange Century Farm Award. He was also honored with the naming of the road from South Ryegate to Mosquitoville Road, Hall Road. George was active as a town representative, Superintendent of Sunday Schools, an elder in church, Blue Mountain Grange, Farm Bureau, New England Milk Producers Association, and Eastern States Farmers Exchange, among others.
He is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Robert Hall in 1923 and James Hall in 1925; two sisters, Rachael Goss in 2004 and Margaret Mitchell in November 2022.
He leaves behind nieces, nephews and many cousins.
