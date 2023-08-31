George Liston Tatum III Obituary

It is with a saddened heart that we announce the death of George Liston Tatum III. He died unexpectedly Aug. 13, 2023 in Derby, Vermont. Liston was 72 at the time of his death.
Liston is the beloved father of Shanti Riordan married to Patrick Riordan and loving grandfather to Connor, Skylar and Sawyer Riordan of Westbrook, Connecticut.
He leaves behind his wife Donna Tatum of Orleans, Vermont and her two sons Seneca Woods and Lance Woods. Lance’s wife, Nikki and their sweet daughter Lucy Woods, of Charlotte, N.C. They treasured his presence in their lives and he treasured them.
Liston is also survived by his brother Jesse Tatum, his sister-in-law Miriam Tatum, and his nephews Steven and Owen Tatum. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Liston and Corinne Tatum and by his brother Brent Tatum.
Liston was a self- taught computer engineer who took great pride in the work he did. He took an avid interest in the environment and was very concerned about global warming. He became a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montpelier and found a closer connection to his spiritual nature.
Fond memories to share from his daughter and family; Too many fond memories to list in a newspaper, we lived life rowing the lakes and rivers, biking miles of mountains and valleys and skiing down the mountain slopes. My father always had the time and patience to explain the intricacies of global issues and the environmental crisis. The most kind and sensitive man, with compassion he taught the other side to all the stories. We see you in everything we do and we have so much love for you that keeps us connected even now that you are in the stars.
Fond memories to share from his wife and family. The day he asked me to marry him, I was planning to ask him. We remodeled our home in Orleans for us to grow old together, a shared dream. The projects he dreamed of completing will be completed in honor of his memory. He loved the open windows to look out at the beautiful gardens. Liston and Seneca challenged each other in climbing red rock mountains in Sedona. Liston helped Lance and Nikki enhance their home in Concord, Vt., where Lucy was born. He had fun with Lucy making apple pies and carving pumpkins. He helped her learn how to fly her monarch kite for the first time when she was four. Liston was the best oatmeal raison cookie maker, and it was a welcomed addition to the many birthday presents sent to all grandchildren. Liston was good man with a gentle side to his complex nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.