George McAvoy Obituary

George McAvoy of Littleton, N.H. joined the love of his life, Rita Cloutier McAvoy, on June 10, 2022.
There will be a service on July 23, 2022 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Littleton at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery accompanied by the VFW Honor Guard and Patriots Guard. A Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW in Littleton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW McAvoy Overlook, VFW, 600 Cottage St. Littleton, NH and/or Grafton County Home Corporation, 3855 Dartmouth Highway, N. Haverhill NH 03774.
Born on July 19, 1920, George grew with his mother’s extended family in the Bronx, New York City, his father, and grandfather having died before he was a year old. His family later moved to Lewiston, Maine where his uncle had started the Acheson Hotel Company. George enlisted in the Army in 1941 following Pearl Harbor. He received a Presidential Unit Citation for “Extraordinary Heroism from Dec. 16-22, 1944” in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he returned to Lewiston to manage the DeWitt Hotel.
He married Rita in 1948, beginning a lifelong business partnership. They moved to Littleton in 1949 where they took over Thayer’s Hotel, which they ran for 20 years. They then purchased Crawford House in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire in 1967, a 160-room resort set on 500 acres. After selling Crawford House, George managed the Mt Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. He was then appointed to the National Defense Executive Reserve along with NH state appointments.
George authored three books: “A Citizen-Soldier Remembers, 1942-1946,” about his experiences in WWII; “And Then There Was One,” about the Mt Washington Hotel, the last of the grand dame resorts of that era; and “My Father, A Silent Films Pioneer,” about his father’s experiences as a Special Effects man for early silent movies.
George worked with other community leaders to leave a significant legacy for the people in and around Littleton including: Organizing the Littleton Industrial Development Corporation, which led to the 380-acre Industrial Park now home to 18 businesses employing more than 1200; Organizing Peoples National Bank, now Mascoma Bank; Initiating with Ken Curran the Curran-McAvoy causeway on I-93; Bringing snowmaking to Cannon Mountain; Renaming the “Veterans Memorial Bridge” and establishing it as a memorial to recognize soldiers from Littleton who died in battle, with a plaque on the bridge for each soldier.
He was a long -time member of the Masons (33rd degree), Rotary, the Veterans of Foreign Wars where the chapel is named in his honor and he is one of only three Gold Legacy Members, the Elks, the Senior Center, and All Saints Episcopal Church. He was past president of the New England Innkeepers Association and the NH Hotel-Motel Association
George was an avid golfer. A plaque commemorates his two hole-in-ones. He shot an 88 in a Senior Golf Tournament when he was 94. His annual birthday included the whole family playing “Family Golf,” with George winning a trophy every year. George, children Richard Dixon, Suzanne Hopgood and spouse Frank Lord attended a tournament in Florida together to watch Tiger Woods.
He loved playing golf and traveling with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He visited Liege, Belgium, where he had spent Christmas during the war, receiving a hero’s welcome, with granddaughter Cheryl, war memorials in Washington, DC with great grandson, Ryan, NYC with great-granddaughter, Kate, a trip to London with grandchildren David, Linda, and Lindsay, and traveled to Dublin to see a U2 concert for his 89th birthday with grandchildren David, Cheryl & husband Phil McAfee, daughter Suzanne and her husband Frank Lord. He then went on to Cookstown, Northern Ireland to visit the church where his grandmother was married.
George lived in the house he and Rita built in 1957 until he was 95. Caregiver, Eleonore Imrie, extended the time he was able to live at home by blessed years. The family is grateful to her for ensuring his safety and independence. He has since had the extraordinary care provided by Grafton County Nursing Home.
George leaves his children: Richard Dixon, Suzanne McAvoy Hopgood, grandchildren: Linda LaBarge, David Dixon, Cheryl McAfee and husband Phil, William Dixon (deceased), great grandchildren: Lindsay LaBarge, Ryan McAfee, Kate McAfee, and Great-Great grandchildren: Tripp and Piper Fernandez.
Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.