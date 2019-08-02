George Merrill - Obituary

George Merrill, 76, of Richmond Street, Littleton, N.H., died July 26, 2019, at the Morrison Nursing Facility in Whitefield, N.H. He had failing health for a period of time and now his struggles are over, and he is at peace.
George was born in Plymouth, N.H., on Nov. 22, 1942, son of Richard B. and Dorothea H. Merrill. He was a 1961 graduate of Littleton High School where he was passionate about playing football, basketball and baseball for his alma mater, “The Littleton Crusaders.” He was an avid lover of all New England sports teams and was entertained by the many televised games.
After his high school years were completed, he moved to Maine and went to Hanson’s Barber School in Lewiston. Moving back to Littleton he opened a successful barber shop for ten years. He closed the doors for a better job opportunity working for United Parcel Service for 29 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and The Littleton Elks Club for over 50 years, bringing much enjoyment to his life.
George was an avid sportsman enjoying his fishing and hunting abilities for many years. He had the pleasure of taking trips to Newfoundland, Alaska, and Oswego, New York hoping to meet up with the big ones he had dreamed about.
George was a loyal man, providing for his family, enjoying his sons, and his modest comfortable home which brought him much happiness.
Surviving family members include his wife of 56 years, Edie of Littleton, N.H., and their two sons: Gregory S. Merrill of Berkley, Calif., and his partner Roger Daniels, also Jeffrey T. Merrill and his wife Stefanie of Littleton; three very special grandsons: Jonathan, Charles, and Talli; two sisters: Dorothy Johnson of Mayfield, N.Y., and Jacki Carbonneau and husband David of Lyman, N.H.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother Dorothea, father Richard, brother Richard and sister Jane.
“The mountains and streams are calling, and I must go.”
There will be no calling hours. A private family committal will be done prior to his Celebration of Life. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Littleton, with a catered buffet following.
Please omit flowers and send memorial donations to Hospice and the Littleton Senior Center.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
