George Michael Sousa - Obituary

George Michael Sousa, formerly of East Albany, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020, in Rindge, N.H., with his wife Gail by his side after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
George was the oldest of six siblings, born in Lowell, Massachusetts on Jan. 1, 1933, to Mary (Quintal) Sousa and Manual Sousa. George was a wonderful dancer, and while stationed in Berlin, Germany during the Korean War, he met Christa Lindemeier. Dancing brought them together and they married on Nov. 6, 1954.
George had an entrepreneurial spirit, and after working as an apprentice for various printed circuit companies as a silk screener and driller, he decided to open his own printed circuit company, which he ran until he retired. In 1970, he and Christa and his two daughters moved to East Albany, Vt., which would be his home until 2015, after which he and Gail moved to Rindge, N.H.
Christa sadly passed away in 1993, but George was blessed to find love a second time when he met Gail Dansereau in January 1999, and they married on June 8, 2002, where she remained his devoted wife and caregiver until his passing.
George’s talents were many, both technically and creatively. He had a sharp eye and great business mind. He had a wonderful singing voice and dabbled with the piano and keyboard. He was a published author, writing short stories and children’s stories as well as poetry. He was a landscaper, creating ponds, fountains, and trellises out of what nature provided. He also could make a great apple pie. He loved discussing religion and philosophy and was always open to new ideas and meeting new people, but first and foremost, he was a loving, caring, peaceful, kind, and devoted husband, father, and brother. His family and loved ones were always his top priority. His support, kindness, and serene nature will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Gail Sousa of Rindge, N.H.; his children: Karin Sousa-Racicot and her husband George of Derby, Vt., Tanya Sousa and her partner Courtney Mead of North Troy, Vt.; his stepchildren: Christine Dansereau of Troy, N.H., and Michael Dansereau of Dexter, Maine; his siblings: Donald Sousa and his wife Pauline of Brownington, Vt., Ann “Shirley” Lescard and her husband Don of Tyngsboro, Mass., Robert Sousa and his wife Gloria of Lowell, Mass., and Beverly Taylor of Lowell, Mass. George is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Dashel, Mackenzie, Rebecka, and Heidi of Troy, New Hampshire, many nieces and nephews, and friend Faith Woodard of Troy, N.H.
Per George’s request, there will be no services. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in George’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
