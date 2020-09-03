George Mitton - Obituary

WWII Army Veteran, George C. Mitton, age 96, left this world peacefully for his eternal home on Aug. 29, 2020, while in the excellent care of the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Esther (Grass) Mitton, their seven children, Brenda, Gary, Randy, Scott, Tracy, Rodney and Becky. As well as their 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
George was born in Woodsville, N.H. on June 3, 1924, and resided in Bath, Sugar Hill, Franconia and Littleton. He retired after 35+ years at Cannon Mountain Tramway, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, in Franconia, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the American Legion Post 68 in Littleton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grafton County Nursing Home, c/o Activities Dept. 3855 Dartmouth College Hwy. No. Haverhill, NH 03774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.