George Peyton Kirk Obituary

George Peyton Kirk, 89, passed away January 29, 2023 at Littleton Regional Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1933 in Kuttawa, Kentucky, the son of Martha Rives Kirk and Reuben M. Kirk.
After serving two years with the Army in Korea, he began his career in national sales in the outdoor advertising industry. He worked out of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.
Upon retiring in 1998, he and his wife Janne moved from Chicago to Littleton, New Hampshire.
In Littleton, George served on the Budget Committee and was on the board of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, he raised funds for and worked on several events including the Littleton Fishing Tournament, Christmas Parade, Frostbite Follies and Art Show among others. He also enjoyed running the Margarita Hole at the annual golf tournament.
Also, in collaboration with WMUR-TV, he was instrumental in the installation of the Littleton Main Street live camera.
One of his favorite jobs as volunteer was as greeter at the Littleton Hospital Medical Office Building. He loved talking to and interacting with everyone.
For his efforts over the years, George was awarded the Chamber’s President’s Award, the Pollyanna Signature award and named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club and, with Janne, Littleton Citizen of the Year 2011. An award, named in their honor, is given yearly recognizing an individual for their volunteer efforts.
George is survived by his wife, Janne, his daughters, Nancy DeMerritt and Jennifer Kirk and his son-in-law, Douglas DeMerritt.
He was known for saying “These last 20 years have been the best years of my life.”
George was a generous, loving and caring man and will be missed by his family and friends.
