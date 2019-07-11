George Richards Churchill Jr. - Obituary

George Richards (Rick) Churchill Jr., 74, passed away in Charlestown, Mass. on July 3, 2019. He was born on Sept. 9, 1944 to George and Charlotte Churchill of Cohasset, Mass., where he grew up sailing Massachusetts Bay.
He graduated from Wesleyan University with a degree in economics in 1966. He served in the Navy during Vietnam and then embarked on a long career as a trust officer at various Boston banks, where he became a trusted friend and family fixture to many of his clients.
Most recently, Rick split his time between Charlestown, Mass. and Danville, Vt., enjoying city and country alike.
Quick in wit and a voracious reader, he knit sweaters for his children, created magical rugs for his grandchildren and braided many more rugs. He stayed healthy and supported community and church missions in Boston and Danville. Together with family and friends he created many special routines and traditions, and loved those around him with a special steadfast loyalty.
He is survived by husband Frederick Blair, and by children Elizabeth Churchill and Ted Fields of Arlington, Mass., George and Deirdre Churchill of Elmhurst, Ill. and Jonathan and Amy Churchill of Acton, Mass., by his step-children Michael and Melissa Blair of Middleton, Brian and Bobbie-Jo Blair of Nahant, and Timothy Blair of Boston, Mass., by sister Cynthia Kelly of Washington D.C., and by grandchildren Ethan, Elliott, Julian, Maeve, Leo, Tynan, Charlotte, Reed, Michael, Emily, Henry, and Freddie.
A reception to honor Rick’s life will take place at the Creamery Restaurant in Danville, Vt. on Saturday, July 27, 4 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center or to a charity of your choice.
