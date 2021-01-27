George Treagus - Obituary

George Donald Treagus, age 77, of St. Johnsbury House, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, hours before his 78th, birthday.
George was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in St. Lambert Annex, Quebec, son to the late Walter Arthur and Mildred Evelyn (Mackay) Treagus. He moved to St Johnsbury in 2002 and retained his Canadian citizenship until 2019 when he chose to become a citizen of the United States.
You could often find George riding around town in his electric powered wheelchair often off to get his lottery tickets or groceries. He loved to cook and bake for friends, and often shared his goodies and recipes.
George is survived by wife, Lillian, of St. Johnsbury, whom he married in 2006. He will be greatly missed by his brother Edward Treagus of Cornwall, Ontario, and sister: Mildred McGee (Michael) of Smithville, Ontario. As well as his children: Donald Treagus of Cobourg, Ontario; Barbara Treagus (Jean-Marie Menard) of Embrun, Ontario; Margaret Bouchard (Butch) of Cold Lake, Alberta; Malynda Holliston of Niagara Falls, Ontario. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Andrew, Jason, Dustin, Haille, Robert, Stacey, and Meghan, and eight great-grandchildren, as well as members of the Treagus family in Canada and Mackay family in the St J area.
Super special thank you to Bob and D’Anne who sat with him for hours each day.
Sincere thanks to the staff at the NVRH Surgical for their assistance and compassion in making his final days comfortable.
There will be no calling hours at this time, burial will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to Parkinson’s research.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
