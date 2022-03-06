George W. Glidden Obituary

George W. Glidden, 96, of Hall Road, Whitefield, N.H., passed away Feb. 28, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center DHMC, Lebanon.
George was born in Augusta, Maine on Nov. 20, 1925, to Charles and Helen (Shaw) Glidden and moved to Lancaster in 1929 along with sister, Eleanor who became a Navy Veteran/RN; and who predeceased him. He attended local schools and graduated from Lancaster Academy in 1943. During World War II he served with the US Navy in the Pacific Theater, he also served in the Naval Reserve. In 1946 he married Iris Vashaw who predeceased him in 2015. They were high school sweethearts.
They moved to Colebrook for a time where George worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. and Public Service Company as a lineman, later moving to Littleton and Whitefield where he retired after 30 years of service. He volunteered as scoutmaster in Whitefield for many years with the Daniel Webster Council, taking the scouts on many outstanding outdoor adventures and received the Silver Beaver award for scouting.
He enjoyed helping others and was a dedicated volunteer, welcoming new friends from all-over. George and the outdoors were one. He completed hiking the 4000 footers in his 70s, also bicycling X-country twice, and has also bicycled through Europe and Australia. His daughters will always remember their many adventures with him at Hermit Island, hiking most of the nearby mountains, and ice-fishing on Cherry Pond.
George also became a licensed real estate agent for White Mountain Properties where his wife, Iris, was broker and proprietor. They both belonged to the Whitefield Trinity Methodist Church where both taught Sunday school. George was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 41 in Whitefield.
Surviving family members include daughters Melanie Valentine of Port Townsend, Wash., Melissa Cole of Washington, N.H.; two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
George has requested there be no funeral, visiting hours, or committal service. His remains will be interred next to his wife Iris in #10 Cemetery Lancaster. He requested any memorial donations be made to the UNICEF at unicef.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
