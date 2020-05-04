Georgette R. Wilkins, age 89, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Georgette was born in St. Johnsbury on July 27, 1930, the daughter of Louis Arthur and Rose Marie (Fournier) Royer. She attended St. Johnsbury schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1948. Georgette started her career as a legal secretary in 1948 working for Arthur L. Graves and then upon his death in 1983 she worked for the office of Zuccaro, Willis and Bent.
Georgette was predeceased by her husband Kenneth E. Wilkins, her brother Edgar J. Royer and her sister Gilberta Royer along with many in-laws.
Georgette is survived by two sisters and one brother Cecile M. Rainville, Marielle Shepard and Ernest Royer, three children Brian L. Wilkins, Brenda Marie Wilkins and Beth A. Wilkins, one grandchild Ashton R. Wilkins, two sisters-in-law Jeanne Royer and Mary Wilkins along with many nieces, nephews and her Persian feline friend Napoleon.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to: www.purebredcatrescue.org - SPCR (Specialty Purebred Cat Rescue), c/o K. Kranz, P.O. Box 132, Somers, WI 53171
