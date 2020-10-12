Georgette Raymonde Labrecque Griffin - Obituary

Georgette Raymonde Labrecque Griffin, age 60, of Barton, Vermont passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 from colon cancer with her family by her side.
Georgette was born in Newport, Vt. on Sept. 20, 1960, the sixth child of Henry and Jeannette Limoges Labrecque of Barton, Vt. She attended St Paul’s and Barton Graded School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1980. On Sept. 27, 1980 she married the love of her life, Allen E. Griffin, also of Barton.
For 22 years she worked for Ethan Allen Furniture in Orleans, Vt. and 14 years for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St Johnsbury, Vt. One of her passions was making beautiful and detailed Christmas wreaths for Nature by Design.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking and cross stitching. Her intermediate cross-stitching skills led her to the creation of beautiful Christmas stockings which she cross stitched for her friends and family. Her home was beautifully decorated for the holidays. Her love for landscaping led to beautiful three season flower gardens.
She was a very outgoing person, she loved and cared for many people. Always being thoughtful, her cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by neighbors, friends and relatives.
Being raised on a dairy farm on Willoughby Lake Road, she enjoyed all aspects of the dairy farm, cows and calves and most of all she was very fond of cats and their kittens. She enjoyed showing cattle at local fairs. For the last 28 years it was an annual event she prepared for during the winter months. She and her son, Chance Griffin showed Belted Galloways at the Orleans and Caledonia fairs, then showed Jerseys and Holsteins with her nephew Dan LaCoss and niece Renée LaCoss. There she made many cherished friends. Her desire was to have her “show friends” wear their show whites for the wake and/or funeral.
Georgette is survived by her husband Allen of 40 years, daughter Raegen and son in-law Andrew Phillips of Leesburg Virginia, son Chance and daughter in-law Cassandra (Sicard) Griffin of Barton, Vt. Six grandchildren, Kiana and Lydia Phillips, Savannah, William, Mason and Larissa Griffin. Her mother, Jeannette Labrecque of Barton, siblings Jeannine LaCoss (Rodney Wood), Yvette (George) Grenier, Paul Labrecque (Tami Stone), Richard (Deana) Labrecque, Gisele (John) Miner, and Monique Paquette. Her brother in-laws Francis Griffin (Nancy Barbour-Duquette), David (Linda) Griffin, sister in-law Diane (Chuckie) Bapp. Her nieces and nephews, Daniel LaCoss, Michelle Gilman, Renée LaCoss, Eric Grenier, Brent Grenier, Cole Labrecque, Lana Labrecque, Amanda Duffy, Michael Sanville, Armand Paquette, Ronnie Paquette, Jeremie Paquette, Samantha Holmes, West Parker, Billie-Jo Critchfield, Michael Griffin, Kathy Griffin, David Griffin, Dulissa O’Gorman, Amanda Griffin, Lonnie Griffin, Lance Bapp and Brent Bapp plus many great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father Henry Labrecque, mother in-law Marion Griffin, brothers-in-law Michael Griffin, Michael Paquette, and sister in-law Elizabeth Labrecque. Paternal grandparents, Jeremie and Marie Anna Labrecque and maternal grandparents Ignace and Rachel Limoges.
Calling hours will be held at the Curtis Britch & Bouffard Funeral home in Newport, Vt. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Oct. 17, 2020 at St Paul’s Church in Barton, Vt. at 10 a.m. with burial following at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, Vt. Please remember, face masks are to be worn at all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St Johnsbury, Vt. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
